TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.
In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of OMCL opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $187.29.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
