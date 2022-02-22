TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 267.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

SI stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

