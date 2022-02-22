TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,219 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $11,065,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,560. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

