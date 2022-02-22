Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vipshop Put Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,571 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 5,036 put options.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 292,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,471. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $55,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

