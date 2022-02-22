Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vipshop Put Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,571 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 5,036 put options.
Shares of VIPS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 292,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,471. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
