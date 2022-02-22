Trainline (LON:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.60

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 199.60 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 209.40 ($2.85), with a volume of 124698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.60 ($2.82).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.35) to GBX 241 ($3.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.33 ($4.76).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.37. The firm has a market cap of £999.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

