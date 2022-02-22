Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s share price rose 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

