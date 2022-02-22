TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $2,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,236 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

