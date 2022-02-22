TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,965 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $57,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 485.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,788 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $17,981,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.