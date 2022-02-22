TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,965 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $57,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 485.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,788 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $17,981,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRIP stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
