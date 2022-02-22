TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

