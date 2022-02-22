Truist Financial Comments on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DASH. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.96. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

