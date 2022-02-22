TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TTEC stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. TTEC has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $113.37.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
