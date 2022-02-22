TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. TTEC has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

