Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 64,648 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,648 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.22% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,830,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,830,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

