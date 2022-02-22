Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

