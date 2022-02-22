Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $767,000 Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

