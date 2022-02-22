Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $739,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.
DigitalBridge Group Profile
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.
