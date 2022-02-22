Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $887,000 in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $6,151,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 15.5% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PAR Technology by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of PAR opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

