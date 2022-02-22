Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 88,395 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

