Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $792,000 Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 617,954 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.