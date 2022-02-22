Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

