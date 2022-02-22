Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 6,135 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $116.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

