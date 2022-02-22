Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of CoreCivic as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CoreCivic by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 565,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,934 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.98. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.35.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
