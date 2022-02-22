Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $2,922,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6,440.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 696,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 685,636 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $27,832,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 216.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

