Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 21,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

