Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

