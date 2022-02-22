Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 76,900 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.47% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,480 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after purchasing an additional 641,193 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 515,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

