Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $13.14 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 607,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of SLM worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

