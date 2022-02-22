Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2,392.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after buying an additional 170,550 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

