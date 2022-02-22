Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 164,500 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 164,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,331,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

