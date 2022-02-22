Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 172,700 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Amdocs worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Amdocs by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOX stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
