Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,800 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of Commvault Systems worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,393,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $635,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

