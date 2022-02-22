Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 390,168 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,904,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

