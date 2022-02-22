Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 3,951.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,928 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.56% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FULC opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $414.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

