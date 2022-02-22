Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Imperial Oil worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

