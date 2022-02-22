Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.61% of Hecla Mining worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 85.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 957,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $4,231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 136,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

