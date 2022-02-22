Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 494,929 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,929 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.63% of GrafTech International worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 266.84% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

