Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 51,473 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,473 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 146,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $11,577,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.