Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,391,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.