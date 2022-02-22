Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,391,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

