Two Sigma Securities LLC Boosts Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $954.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 5.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Sundial Growers Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.75.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

