Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.