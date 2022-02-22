Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

ARWR opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

