Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.98 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.