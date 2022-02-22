Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 666,057 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.76 and a one year high of $78.18.
