Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Huntsman by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.