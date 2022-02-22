Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.55. 92,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.