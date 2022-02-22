UBS Group AG Sells 187,127 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Aflac worth $75,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

