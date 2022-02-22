UBS Group AG Sells 380,445 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,368,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,445 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of KeyCorp worth $72,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 258.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KeyCorp by 44.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 105,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.