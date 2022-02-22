UBS Group Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $91.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $82.35 on Friday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

