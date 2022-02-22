UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

UFPI traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $83.72. 10,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,521. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

