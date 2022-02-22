UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UFP Technologies.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

UFPT stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $76.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

