Ultrapar Participações (UGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

UGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

